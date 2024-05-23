IMD Predicts Thunderstorm for Parts of Andhra Pradesh From May 23–27

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast predicting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds across various regions of Andhra Pradesh from May 23 to May 27. Rainfall is expected in portions of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema during this period. Additionally, heavy rainfall is anticipated in specific areas of NCAP on Friday.

Gusty winds with speeds reaching upto 50 km per hour (kmph) are expected, said the weather department in a press release. "It has been indicated that conditions are conducive for the southwest monsoon to progress further over additional areas of the south Bay of Bengal, remaining sectors of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andaman Sea, and certain regions of the east-central Bay of Bengal within the next 48 hours," the statement mentioned.

According to the Met department, Wednesday's low pressure over west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal moved northeastward and transformed into a well-marked low pressure area over west-central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal by 8:30 am on Thursday.