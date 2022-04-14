IMD predicts normal monsoon rainfall from 1st June 2022

This year, the country will receive 99 per cent of the average rainfall. The Indian Meteorological Department has released its first monsoon forecast. According to IMD, normal rainfall is expected in the country this year.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department forecast for this year's monsoon from June to September. This prediction has brought good news for the farmers. About 74% of the annual rainfall falls between June and September. It is considered important not only for the farmers but for all the citizens. Farmers are relieved by the forecast of good rains. Because for the last two years, the whole world has been under covid pandemic.

Just two days ago, Skymet, a private weather watchdog, had released its forecast for this year's monsoon across the country. This year, the monsoon is expected to be normal, Skymet had predicted. According to the prediction, the monsoon (June to September) is expected to be 98 per cent above average across the country. It has an error margin of more or less five percent. Skymet had earlier released its monsoon forecast on February 21 stating that this year's monsoon would be normal.