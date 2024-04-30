Imphal court takes cognizance of ED's 'prosecution complaint' against Manipur separatist leader

New Delhi, April 30 A special court in Imphal has taken cognizance of the 'prosecution complaint' filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against separatist leader Narengbam Biswajit Singh and others under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to an ED official, the court on Monday took cognizance of the 'prosecution complaint' against Narengbam Samarjit Singh, Akoijam Deepa Anand, Elangbam Brojendro Singh, Tourangbam Tikendra Singh and others under the provisions of the anti-money laundering act.

Separatist leader Narengbam Samarjit Singh was among the accused, who declared the "independence" of Manipur from India and formed "Manipur State Council" in London on October 29, 2019.

The financial probe agency had initiated the probe in the case on the basis of an FIR registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2019.

The ED's 'prosecution complaint' also named SMART Society, Salai Mart Private Limited and Salai Agri Consortium Private Limited.

The official said that during investigation it was found that Narengbam Samarjit Singh was the Chairman and Managing Director of Salai Group of Companies and SMART Society.

"He along with his associates Elangbam Brojendro Singh and Akoijam Deepa Anand had illegally collected huge sum of money and cheated the public by offering 36 per cent annual returns on the deposits made to Salai Group of Companies or SMART Society without any legal authority," the official said.

The official further said that these illegally collected funds were laundered by Narengbam Samarjit Singh and his associates through various companies of the Group.

