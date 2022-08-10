Imphal Customs seize gold biscuits hidden in van engine

New Delhi, Aug 10 Imphal Customs' Anti-Smuggling Unit, under of Customs (Preventive), Northeast Region, Shillong has seized 69 gold biscuits weighing 454 kgs worth Rs 5.99 crore, officials said.

The gold biscuits were hidden inside the engine chamber of a van, intercepted at Thamnapokpi in Manipur's Chandel district.

The gold has been seized and a case registered.

Investigations are on to ascertain the actual owner of the van.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor