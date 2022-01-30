In a first, Assam to conduct leopard census from January 31

A first-of-its-kind Leopard census in Assam's forest and non-forest areas, initiated by North Kamrup Forest Division in Amingaon will kick off from January 31.

The counting will be done via the camera-trapping method. 50 cameras will be installed in Sila Reserve Forest, Changsari, NIPER, AIIMS etc surrounding Amingaon.

According to Divisional Forest Officer Sunnydeo Choudhary, the camera trapping will be done for a period of 24 days and data from each camera will be extracted at an interval of every seven days.

A one-week execution program has been planned by North Kamrup Forest Division for conducting the census that will involve verifying camera traps, the study of maps, in-depth discussion with senior forest officials, volunteer participation plan, field survey and target location selection.

During the week-long program, the officials of the division shall discuss various aspects of the camera trapping mission with various stakeholders including district administration, police, village and education institutions heads and media in a detailed manner.

The camera trapping shall start from February 7 after the layout of the detailed plan.

Sunnydeo Choudhary, Divisional Forest Officer said, "It has been decided to estimate the population of leopards. As of late, there have been many incidents of man-animal conflict. Because of the rising human population in forest-fringed areas, the increase in an urban built-up area in North Guwahati, there is a decrease in the habitat of leopards."

"To study, detail and create baseline population data, we have decided to install 50 camera traps in 100 square kilometre area, eventually, the area of camera trapping will be expanded. It will give us accurate data about the population of leopards, help us manage man-animal conflict better and protect the species."

( With inputs from ANI )

