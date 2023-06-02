In a joint operation with Punjab Police, BSF recovers 2.5 kg narcotics in Fazilka

Fazilka (Punjab) [India], June 2 : In a joint operation with Punjab Police, Border Security Force (BSF) recovered around 2.5 kilograms of suspected narcotics dropped by a Pakistan drone in Fazilka district of Punjab on Thursday.

In a statement, BSF mentioned that on Thursday, on specific information, a Joint search operation was launched by BSF and Punjab Police and some houses were searched under Chakkhewa village of the district.

During the search, two suspects were taken into custody. Based on the revelation made by one of them, during interrogation, three packets of suspected heroin weighing around 2.5 kg were recovered from the house of the individual.

The consignment was probably dropped by a drone a few days back and further concealed inside the house.

The case is being registered and further investigation is underway.

On May 29, in a joint operation with Punjab Police, Border Security Force recovered around four kilograms of suspected narcotics dropped by a Pakistan drone in the Taran Taran district of the state.

