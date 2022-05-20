'In custody for 6.5 years': Indrani Mukherjea released from Byculla jail

Indrani Mukherjea on Friday walked out of Byculla Jail a day after she was granted bail by Special CBI court on Rs 2 lakh surety. After getting out of the jail she said, "I am very happy".

In April 2012, a case was filed with the Mumbai Police alleging kidnapping and murder of Sheena Bora. In 2015, the CBI took up the investigation. Mukerjea was arrested and so was her husband. In December last year, she wrote a letter to the CBI stating that she would move the special court to record the statement of an inmate who had claimed to have met Bora in Kashmir.

The court has rejected her bail on several occasions. In November last year, the Bombay High Court rejected her bail plea, noting that material in the form of circumstantial evidence strongly supported her direct involvement in the murder.