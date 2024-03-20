Incarcerated former J&K legislator to fight LS election

Srinagar, March 20 Engineer Rashid, the former J&K legislator presently lodged in jail under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, commonly known as UAPA, has decided to fight the Lok Sabha elections from north Kashmir Baramulla constituency.

He was arrested under the UAPA in 2019.

Abdul Rashid Sheikh (56) alias Engineer Rashid was first elected to the J&K assembly in 2008 from Langate assembly constituency and re-elected from the same constituency in 2014.

He unsuccessfully fought the 2019 Lok Sabha elections finishing third among the contesting candidates.

Firdous Baba, Spokesman of Engineer Rashid’s Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) told media persons that the party has decided to field Engineer Rashid from Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency.

The Spokesman hoped that Engineer Rashid would be released on time to fight the elections, but added that the constitution of the country permitted a person in jail to fight an election unless convicted by the court of law.

