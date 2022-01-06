Inclement weather to continue in J&K, Ladakh till Jan 9

Srinagar, Jan 6 Moderate to heavy snowfall occurred in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Thursday as the weather office has forecast inclement weather till January 9.

"Weather is likely to remain inclement during the next three days while another spell of rain/snow is expected to occur on January 8," an official of the Met Department said.

Authorities have issued an avalanche warning for the higher reaches and have advised residents of these areas not to leave their homes.

Srinagar recorded 0.3, Pahalgam minus 0.8 and Gulmarg minus 3.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on THursday.

Drass town of Ladakh had minus 5.9, Leh minus 5.0 and Kargil minus 7.6 as the minimum.

Jammu city registered 10.3, Katra 7.6, Batote minus 1.1, Banihal zero and Bhaderwah 1.1 as the night's lowest temperature.

