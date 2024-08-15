Independence Day 2024: ‘10 Crore Women Joined Self-Help Groups’ in Last Decade, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of India's 78th Independence Day. This will mark his 11th consecutive Independence Day speech as Prime Minister.

"In last 10 years, 10 crore women joined women self-help groups. 10 crore women are becoming financially independent. When women become financially independent they become part of the decision-making system in a household leading to social change. Till now, 9 lakh crores have been given to self-help groups in the country", said PM Modi from the ramparts of Red Fort.

"For Viksit Bharat 2047, we invited suggestions from the countrymen. The many suggestions we received reflect the dreams and aspirations of our citizens. Some people suggested making India the skill capital, some others said that India should be made a manufacturing hub and the country must become self-reliant. Reforms in governance and justice system, creation of greenfield cities, capacity building, India’s own space station - these are the aspirations of the citizens.When the people of the nation have such big dreams, it takes our self-confidence to newer heights and we become more resolute," said PM Modi.

In his first Independence Day address of his third term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will surpass Manmohan Singh, who unfurled the tricolour 10 times from the ramparts of the Red Fort between 2004 and 2014. This achievement will position Modi behind Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, who each performed the honour 17 and 16 times, respectively.

