Independence Day 2024: 1,037 Police Personnel, Fire and Others Awarded Gallantry, Service Medals

A total of 1037 Personnel of Police, Fire, Home Guard & Civil Defence (HG&CD) and Correctional Services have been awarded Gallantry and Service Medals on the occasion of the Independence Day 2024.

Police Service-208, Fire Service-04, Home Guard & Civil Defence-01

President’s Medal for Gallantry (PMG) and Medal for Gallantry (GM) are awarded on the grounds of Rare Conspicuous Act of Gallantry and Conspicuous Act of Gallantry, respectively in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals, the risk incurred being estimated with due regard to the obligations and duties of the officer concerned.

Among the personnel receiving Gallantry Medals, PMG has been awarded to Chaduvu Yadaiah, Head Constable of Telangana Police, who showed Rare Gallantry in the case of Robbery that occurred on 25.07.2022. Two Notorious individuals, Ishan Niranjan Neelamnalli and Rahul were involved in Chain Snatching and Arms Dealing. On 26.07.2022, the Cyberabad Police apprehended these criminals, however, they viciously attacked Shri Chaduvu Yadaiah, HC with knife and repeatedly stabbing him in various parts of his body i.e Chest, Back side of the body, Left Hands and Stomach as a result leading to bleeding thus severe injuries. Despite severe injuries, he managed to catch and hold on to them, resulted in their apprehension. He was hospitalized for 17 days.

Out of 213 Medal for Gallantry (GM), 208 GM have been awarded to Police Personnel i.e 31 personnel from J&K Police, 17 personnel each from Uttar Pradesh & Maharashtra, 15 personnel from Chhattisgarh, 12 from Madhya Pradesh, 07 personnel each from Jharkhand, Punjab & Telangana, 52 personnel from CRPF, 14 personnel from SSB, 10 personnel from CISF, 06 personnel from BSF and the remaining police personnel from the other States/UTs and CAPFs. Moreover, 03 GM and 01 GM have been awarded to Delhi and Jharkhand Fire Service personnel, respectively, and 01 GM has been awarded to Uttar Pradesh HG&CD personnel.

Service Medals:

President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) is awarded for a special distinguished record in Service, and the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) is awarded for valuable service characterized by resource and devotion to duty.

Out of 94 President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM), 75 have been awarded to Police Service, 08 to Fire Service, 08 to Civil Defence & Home Guard Service and 03 to Correctional Service. Out of 729 Medals for Meritorious Service (MSM), 624 have been awarded to Police Service, 47 to Fire Service, 47 to Civil Defence & Home Guard Service and 11 to Correctional Service.