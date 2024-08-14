Independence Day 2024: Amit Shah Hoists Tricolour at His Residence as Part of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Movement (Watch Video)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, August 14, hoisted a tricolour at his official residence in the national capital as a part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement. The campaign which is part of an initiative for a broader campaign to encourage citizens to hoist the national flag at their homes, reinforcing a sense of patriotism and national identity.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign across the nation. During this period, the central government urged the citizens to hoist the tricolour on every house, shop, and office.

Amit Shah Hoist National Flag at His Residence

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah hoisted the Tricolour at his residence today, as part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' ahead of Independence Day. pic.twitter.com/HzHsuVHUYC — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2024

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the citizens to hoist the national flag at their homes as part of the party's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign on the occasion of the Independence Day on August 15.