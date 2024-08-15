Independence Day 2024: PM Narendra Modi Hoists National Flag at Red Fort (Watch Video)

On the 78th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag at the historic Red Fort, marking a significant moment in the nation's celebration of freedom. He will soon deliver his 11th consecutive speech.

This year's celebration theme, "Viksit Bharat @ 2047," is focused on driving India towards achieving developed nation status by the year 2047.

This year, approximately 6,000 special guests from various sectors of Indian society, including youth, tribal communities, farmers, women, and beneficiaries of government schemes, have been invited to attend the ceremony.

