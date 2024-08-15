Independence Day 2024: “Today Is the Day To Pay Tributes to Uncountable ‘Azaadi Ke Deewane’, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of India's 78th Independence Day. This will mark his 11th consecutive Independence Day speech as Prime Minister. He said, "Today is the day to pay tributes to the uncountable 'Azaadi ke deewane' who made sacrifices for the nation. This country is indebted to them."

This year and for the past few years, due to natural calamity, our concerns have been mounting. Several people have lost their family members, property in natural calamity; nation too has suffered losses. Today, I express my sympathy to all of them and I assure them that this nation stands with them in this hour of crisis," he further added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag and delivered his 11th consecutive Independence Day speech from the Red Fort, commemorating India's 78th Independence Day. This year's theme, 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047,' focuses on advancing the country towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

