Independence Day 2024: ‘Vocal for Local’ Has Become New Mantra for Economic System, Says PM Modi (Watch Video)

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag and delivered his 11th consecutive Independence Day address from the Red Fort, marking India's 78th Independence Day. This year's theme, 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047,' seeks to guide the nation towards becoming a developed country by 2047.

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort, PM Modi said, "We gave the mantra for 'Vocal for Local'. Today, I am happy that Vocal for Local has become a new mantra for the economic system. Every district has started taking pride in its produce. There is an environment of 'One District One Product'."

"We are proud that we carry the blood of the 40 crore people who had uprooted the colonial rule from India. Today, we are 140 crore people, if we resolve and move together in one direction, then we can become 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 by overcoming all obstacles in the way."



"This year and for the past few years, due to natural calamity, our concerns have been mounting. Several people have lost their family members, property in natural calamity; nation too has suffered losses. Today, I express my sympathy to all of them and I assure them that this nation stands with them in this hour of crisis," he added further.

