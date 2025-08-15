Independence Day 2025: ‘Atmanirbhar is Directly Connected to Our Strength’ Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video)

India celebrates the 79th Independence Day on August 15, 2025. India finally gained independence, leaving the clutches of nearly 200 years of British rule in 1947, a momentous occasion commemorated on this day. After reviewing the Guard of Honour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag at Delhi's famous Red Fort. Addressing the people from the Red Fort while attending the Independence Day event from there, he said that being Atmanirbhar is not about import, export, or money; it has a broader meaning. Atmanirbhar is directly connected to our strength.”

He said, “If life becomes dependent on others, the very question of freedom starts to fade. And the real misfortune begins when dependency turns into a habit, when we do not even realize when we stopped being Atmanirbhar and became dependent on someone else. This habit is not without danger, and that is why one must remain vigilant every moment to stay Atmanirbhar. My dear countrymen, Atmanirbhar is not limited merely to imports, exports, rupees, pounds, or dollars. Its meaning is far broader. Atmanirbhar is directly connected to our strength.”

Further speaking about how solar energy helps to strengthen and make the energy sector of India atmanirbhar he said, “In the energy sector, we all know that we are dependent on many countries for our energy needs, whether it is petrol, diesel, or gas, and we have to spend lakhs of crores of rupees to import them. It is very important to make the country Atmanirbhar in this sector, to achieve self-reliance in energy. We took up this challenge, and today, in just 11 years, solar energy production has increased 30 times.”

Further speaking about the Viksit Bharat 2047 he said, “In nuclear energy, ten new nuclear reactors are progressing rapidly. By 2047, the target year we have set for a Viksit Bharat, when the nation will celebrate 100 years of independence, we are moving forward with the resolve to increase our nuclear energy capacity by more than 10 times.”