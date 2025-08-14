Who Is Saaniya Chandok?: All About the Businesswoman and Animal Lover Engaged to Arjun Tendulkar

Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, is making headlines not for his cricketing achievements this time, but for his personal life. The young cricketer recently got engaged to Saaniya Chandok, granddaughter of prominent Mumbai industrialist Ravi Ghai. The news has sparked curiosity among fans, who are eager to know more about Sachin Tendulkar’s future daughter-in-law.

Saaniya Chandok, a passionate animal lover, holds a degree in Business Management from the London School of Economics. Post her studies, she ventured into the pet care industry, establishing a luxury pet spa and salon named Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP in Mumbai. Known for premium grooming and treatments for dogs and cats, the spa is the first in India to offer Korean and Japanese therapies for pets. With two outlets in Mumbai, the business has an annual turnover of around ₹90 lakh. Saaniya Chandok is also certified as a technician under the Worldwide Veterinary Service’s ABC program.

Belonging to a prominent family in Mumbai, Saaniya’s grandfather, Ravi Ghai, heads the Graviss Group, which operates multiple businesses, including the Brooklyn Creamery and Baskin-Robbins India. The family also owns the InterContinental Hotel in Mumbai. In 2023-24, Graviss Group reported a turnover of ₹624 crore, marking a 20% rise from the previous year. However, her father, Gaurav Ghai, has reportedly had strained relations with Ravi Ghai due to longstanding family disputes.

Saaniya and Arjun have known each other for many years, thanks to their families’ close ties. She is a close friend of Arjun’s sister, Sara Tendulkar, who played a role in introducing the couple. Over time, their bond grew, leading to the recent engagement that has taken social media by storm.