Inderlok Namaz Row: SI Who Kicked Namazis Attacked By Mob? Delhi Police Clarifies On Viral Video

The Delhi police sub-inspector who kicked namazis offering Friday prayers in Delhi's Inderlok area attacked a day later in the presence of police? This claim was made while sharing an alleged video of a clash between local people and the police on social media website X, formerly Twitter. However, Delhi Police issued a clarification on this viral post on social media on Sunday (March 10).

User Claim:

The user who shared this video claimed that Inspector Manoj Tomar, who kicked a Namazi in Delhi yesterday, was attacked in the presence of the police. Whereas the official account of DCP North Delhi refuted the claim and said, 'This is wrong information and the Sub Inspector being mentioned is not present in this video.'

The official account of DCP North Delhi refuted the claim, “This is wrong information. The mentioned SI is not present in this video.”

This is wrong information. The mentioned SI is not present in this video.



The video is not of yesterday (Saturday) but of Friday, 8th March, when protestors had gathered in Inderlok. Locals escorted police officers to the police post after which scuffle took place.@CPDelhihttps://t.co/pEHesmoySW — DCP North Delhi (@DcpNorthDelhi) March 10, 2024

“The video is not of yesterday (Saturday) but of Friday, 8th March, when protestors had gathered in Inderlok. Locals escorted police officers to the police post, after which a scuffle took place,” it added.

Inspector Manoj Kumar Tomar pushed and kicked some people who were offering Namaz on the road near Indralok Metro Station. The incident occurred around 2 pm during Friday prayers, following which hundreds of local people protested. After this, the sub-inspector was suspended with immediate effect.

Also Read | Delhi Police Personnel Seen on Video Kicking Muslims Offering Namaz on Road, Probe Ordered

In the video, Tomar was seen trying to remove some people offering namaz on the road near a mosque, and suddenly, in a fit of anger, he started pushing and kicking some of them.

A video of this incident started going viral on social media, after which people from different sections of the society including political leaders condemned this act. In view of the public anger, Tomar, posted as in-charge of Indralok police post under Sarai Rohilla police station, was suspended with immediate effect.