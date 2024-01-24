INDIA alliance falling apart: Mamata in Bengal, AAP in Punjab will go solo
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 24, 2024 03:09 PM2024-01-24T15:09:13+5:302024-01-24T15:11:14+5:30
Every party is strategizing to win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Earlier, Mamata Banerjee announced that she would contest the election independently and ruled out allying with the I.N.D.I.A bloc. Following her, the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab has also decided not to forge an alliance and will contest all 13 seats.
CM Bhagwant Mann stated, "There will be no alliance with Congress in Punjab...we will fight in all 13 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections." AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has approved Punjab’s unit proposal for the party to contest the general elections alone, sources said. Last week, Mann had expressed confidence that AAP will win all 13 seats in Punjab. However, he avoided addressing whether his party will ally with the Congress.
ਕੈਬਨਿਟ ਦੀ ਅਹਿਮ ਮੀਟਿੰਗ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਮੀਡੀਆ ਦੇ ਸਾਥੀਆਂ ਨਾਲ ਵੇਰਵੇ ਸਾਂਝੇ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਾਂ... ਪੰਜਾਬ ਭਵਨ, ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਤੋਂ Live... https://t.co/gmRMVDSnh9— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) January 24, 2024
While talking about the independent move West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee stated that "I had no discussions with the Congress party. I have always said that in Bengal, we will fight alone. I am not concerned about what will be done in the country, but we are a secular party and in Bengal, we will alone defeat BJP." the TMC supremo said, as reported by news agency ANI. "I gave many proposals, but they rejected them from the beginning. From then, we have decided to fight the elections in Bengal alone," she added.