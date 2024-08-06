I.N.D.I.A Alliance Leaders Protest on 18 Percent GST on Health and Life Insurance Outside Parliament

On Tuesday, leaders of the INDIA alliance staged a protest outside the Makar Dwar in the Parliament, calling on the Central government to reverse the GST imposed on health and life insurance.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi joined the protest, with Congress MP Jebi Mather addressing the crowd. Mather asserted that GST should not be applied to health and life insurance, criticizing the government's decision as a sign of disrespect towards people's well-being and trust.

Speaking to ANI, Mather said, "Now, the central government has imposed 18 percent GST on the insurance, which is taken by the poor as a solace. This decision by the government just reflects that there is no respect for human faith and the India bloc stands united in demanding a rollback of the GST on insurance."

Earlier, on August 2, All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) leader and MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay criticized the Union government, describing the 18 percent GST on medical and health insurance as "anti-people." He stated that the tax is negatively impacting the citizens of the country.

Speaking with the reporters, Bandyopadhyay asserted that the matter of GST on health has been raised by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He said, "We raised the issue today that GST on life insurance premiums and medicine be withdrawn immediately. Our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, raised her voice yesterday. We feel that this GST is anti-people. This GST is adversely affecting the people of the country."