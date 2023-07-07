India almost a frontline nation in space technology and capabilities: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 7 : Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said India was almost a frontline nation when it comes to space technology.

Addressing the inaugural session of 2-day G20 Space Economy Leaders Meeting, the Union Minister omplimented the G20 Sherpa and his team for hosting the event in Bengaluru.

The event saw representatives from the world's leading space agencies gathered under one roof in Bengaluru.

Singh said, "I must compliment the G20 Sherpa and his team for having this event over here. This was the Space Economy Leaders Meeting, the 4th of its kind, and we had presentations from as many as 17 or 18 out of the 20 G20 countries. India now is almost a frontline nation as far as our space technology and capabilities are concerned."

The Union Minister added, "Bengaluru took a number of revolutionary decisions in the last 9 years, including the opening of a Space Department. We now have as many as 140 very brilliant startups."

