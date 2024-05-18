India Asks Students To ‘Stay Indoors’ Amid Mob Violence in Kyrgyzstan

India on Saturday, May 18 advised students in Bishkek "to stay indoors" amid mob violence targeting international students erupted in Kyrgyzstan's capital city. The Embassy of India in Kyrgyzstan said the "We are in touch with our students."

"We are in touch with our students. The situation is presently calm, but students are advised to stay indoors for the moment and get in touch with the Embassy in case of any issue. Our 24×7 contact number is 0555710041," the Indian embassy said in a tweet on X, formerly Twitter.

According to the advisory, violence in the country erupted after videos of a fight between Kyrgyz and Egyptian students on May 13 went viral online on Friday. "A few hostels of medical universities in Bishkek and private residences of international students, including Pakistanis, have been attacked. The hostels are inhabited by students from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh."

IN VIEW OF MOB VIOLENCE AROUND STUDENT HOSTELS IN BISHKEK,

THE EMBASSY STONGLY ADVISE ALL PAKISTANI STUDENTS IN BISHKEK TO STAY INDOORS UNTIL THE SITUATION RETURN TO NORMAL.



WE ARE LIAISING WITH THE LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES TO ENSURE SAFETY OF OUR STUDENT FRATERNITY. — Hasan Zaigham (@hazaigham) May 17, 2024

"There have been reports of light injuries to a number of students from Pakistan. Despite social media posts about the alleged death and rape of Pakistani students, so far, we have not received any confirmed reports," it said.

EAM Dr S Jaishankar tweeted, "Monitoring the welfare of Indian students in Bishkek. Situation is reportedly calm now. Strongly advise students to stay in regular touch with the Embassy."