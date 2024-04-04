INDIA bloc ally Vaiko slams Congress on Katchatheevu issue

Chennai, April 4 Senior MDMK leader Vaiko on Wednesday lashed out at the Congress on the Katchatheevu island issue.

Incidentally, MDMK is a constituent of the opposition INDIA bloc that is led by the Congress.

The Katchatheevu issue came to the fore again after Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently accused then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi of handing over the island to Sri Lanka in 1974.

Speaking to mediapersons in Tiruchi, where his son Durai Vaiko is contesting the Lok Sabha polls as an INDIA bloc candidate, Vaiko said the Congress betrayed Tamil Nadu on every front at the time.

The statement from a senior leader like Vaiko in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections has shocked the INDIA bloc.

A senior Congress leader told IANS on condition of anonymity, "Vaiko should understand that the Tiruchi seat his son is contesting is held by the Congress. Despite that, he is speaking ill of the Congress which can affect the winnability of his son."

