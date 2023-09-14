INDIA bloc announces boycott of shows by 14 news anchors, releases list

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) opposition bloc has made a collective decision to boycott four TV news channels and 14 TV news anchors. This decision stems from their concerns about the alleged provocative and communal nature of the debate shows hosted by these anchors and channels. INDIA leaders assert that such shows divert attention away from pressing national issues.

Congress leader Pawan Khera shared the list and said "Decision taken by INDIA Media Committee September 14, 2023 Pursuant to the decision taken by the INDIA Coordination Committee in its meeting on September 13, 2023, the INDIA parties will not send their representatives on the shows and events of the following anchors"

The following decision was taken by the INDIA media committee in a virtual meeting held this afternoon. #JudegaBharatJeetegaIndia #जुड़ेगा_भारत_जीतेगा_इण्डिया pic.twitter.com/561bteyyti — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) September 14, 2023

The list of anchors from various news channels: Aditi Tyagi, Aman Chopra, Amish Devgan, Anand Narasimhan, Arnab Goswami, Ashok Shrivastav, Chitra Tripathi, Gaurav Sawant, Navika Kumar, Prachi Parashar, Rubika Liaquat, Shiv Aroor, Sudhir Chaudhary, and Sushant Sinha.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also shared the list of the TV news anchors.