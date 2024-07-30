INDIA bloc backs Kejriwal in display of unity amid state disputes

New Delhi, July 30 Amid the ongoing political squabbles among the INDIA bloc constituents across Delhi, Punjab, West Bengal, Haryana, and Kerala, the alliance parties finally found a chance to show unity.

This opportunity arose due to the deteriorating health of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently imprisoned in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

The opposition leaders gathered at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday to express their concerns over Kejriwal's health and his continued detention, demanding the Chief Minister's release.

The rally saw leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Samajwadi Party (SP), JMM, RJD, Congress, Trinamool Congress, and Left parties coming together to oppose Kejriwal's arrest and criticise the Central government's alleged repressive policies.

The demonstration featured leaders like Bhagwant Mann, Akhilesh Yadav, Ram Gopal Yadav, Raghav Chadha, N.D. Gupta, Pramod Tiwari, Gaurav Gogoi, Sanjay Raut, Sharad Pawar, Manoj Jha, and D. Raja, among others.

On stage, Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal was praised by CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, who described her as a "lioness" and urged her to remain resolute in her fight.

However, the show of solidarity was tinged with irony, as the Left bloc, including Yechury, struggles to acknowledge Mamata Banerjee -- who displaced the Left in Bengal -- as a "lioness."

The INDIA bloc parties, despite their regional differences, used this occasion to project a unified front at the national level.

In the Lok Sabha elections, two major constituents of the opposition bloc -- Congress and AAP -- diverged significantly in Punjab, even as they presented a united front in Delhi. This lack of cohesive strategy likely diminished public enthusiasm for their alliance.

With Assembly elections coming up in Haryana, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand, the INDIA bloc is yet to offer a clear political alternative.

The absence of a unified policy or governance vision has impeded their efforts to build a positive public image. Analysts suggest that voters perceive the opposition bloc as a mere counter to the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, rather than a substantive alternative.

Internal conflicts are evident, with Congress and AAP leaders in Punjab frequently clashing publicly. The hostility between Congress and AAP is often more pronounced than their shared opposition to the BJP.

In Kerala, tensions were highlighted when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi competed with CPI leader D. Raja’s wife in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.

Raja was spotted sharing light-hearted moments with the Congress leaders at the Jantar Mantar, seemingly downplaying any existing rifts with the grand old party.

In Bengal, the discord between the Congress and Mamata Banerjee’s party is well-documented, with Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury frequently criticising Mamata Banerjee and her government.

Similarly, in Haryana, AAP's increased political friction with the Congress is apparent, with AAP accusing the Congress of sabotaging their candidates in the Lok Sabha elections. AAP's announcement to contest all 90 seats in Haryana further underscores this friction.

While the INDIA bloc focuses on taking the Central government to cleaners in the Parliament, they continue to struggle to mask their internal conflicts.

The BJP continues to exploit these divisions to undermine the Bloc's efforts. This is why the opposition leaders seized the opportunity at Jantar Mantar to send a message of unity.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor