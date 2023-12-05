I.N.D.I.A bloc meeting postponed because of non-availability of top leaders

The I.N.D.I.A alliance meeting, originally planned for tomorrow (December 6), has been deferred due to the unavailability of several key leaders, according to sources. This decision follows indications that pivotal figures within the alliance, such as Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and Nitish Kumar, were unlikely to participate in the crucial discussion about the strategy against the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Congress admin In-charge, Gurdeep Singh Sappal in a post on X said, A coordination meeting of Parliamentary Party leaders of INDIA Alliance will be at 6 p.m. on December 6, 2023 at the residence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Thereafter meeting of Party Presidents/Heads of the India Alliance will be scheduled in third week of December at a date convenient to all, he said.

His remarks came in the wake of several leaders expressing surprise over the dates of the meeting. According to party sources, Bihar Chief Minister and JD-U leader Nitish Kumar, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had said that they would not be able to join the meeting on December 6.