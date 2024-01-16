I.N.D.I.A Bloc Will Sweep Chandigarh Municipal Polls, Says Raghav Chadha

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha declared on Tuesday that the I.N.D.I.A bloc is poised for a resounding victory in the upcoming Chandigarh municipal polls, setting the stage for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Chadha anticipates that the triumph in the municipal polls will serve as the opening act for the much-anticipated national elections in 2024.

The AAP and the Congress both INDIA bloc members forged an alliance on Monday for the January 18 mayoral polls in the Union Territory. Chadha told a press conference here that he was sure that the INDIA bloc will defeat the BJP in the elections in Chandigarh.

The Chandigarh municipal polls will be the first big face-off between the BJP and the INDIA bloc. It will set the tone for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, he said. In the collaborative agreement for the mayoral elections, the AAP is slated to vie for the mayor's position, while the Congress is set to engage in the competition for the roles of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor.

The formation of the INDIA bloc, comprising opposition parties such as the Congress, AAP, TMC, and the Samajwadi Party, was strategized to collectively challenge the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

