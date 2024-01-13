India-China Border Row: Border Dispute Impacting Normal Relations, Says EAM S Jaishankar

India's top diplomat warned China on Thursday that it shouldn't expect "business as usual" until a solution is found to their long-running border dispute.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, speaking at an event in Nagpur, said diplomacy is ongoing but warned that "sometimes difficult situations do not come in haste." He emphasized that the unresolved border issue remains a major hurdle to normalizing relations between the two Asian giants.

"The borders are not agreed upon mutually," Jaishankar said, highlighting a key point of contention. He added that both sides had previously agreed to maintain troop levels and inform each other about movements, but China violated that agreement in 2020, leading to the deadly Galwan Valley clash.

Jaishankar said he has made it clear to his Chinese counterpart that "unless a solution is found at the border, they should not expect other relations to move on normally."

"That is impossible," he asserted. "You don't want to fight and do trade at the same time." While acknowledging the ongoing diplomatic efforts, Jaishankar's remarks indicate a firm stance on the border issue being a prerequisite for progress in other areas of the relationship.

The minister also addressed a recent rift with Maldives, a traditionally close Indian partner. Following controversial comments by Maldivian officials after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lakshadweep, some strain has emerged in the relationship.

However, Jaishankar emphasized the importance of the broader people-to-people ties between India and Maldives. "We are trying to build a very strong connect," he said, pointing to India's involvement in infrastructure projects, trade, and tourism in Maldives. "Politics may go up and down, but the people of that nation generally have good feelings towards India and understand the importance of having good relations." Jaishankar's comments highlight the complex balancing act India faces in its foreign policy, navigating both regional tensions and opportunities for cooperation.