Author and artist Sandeep Bisht's venture Miranda collaborates with Serrat Beaudry

In an important development, Miranda, a leading production, fashion and IT startup co-founded by author and artist Sandeep Bisht, has collaborated with Serrat Beaudry, a digital marketing and development company.

The collaboration of Miranda and Serrat Beaudry will create an even bigger digital platform to provide a whole range of services to the fast-growing clientele. The collaboration has proven to be a win-win for both parties as well as other stakeholders in the past few months and they are now looking to work together on more projects in India, where there is a strong need for brands like Miranda.

Serrat Beaudry is a digital marketing and development service provider. It is also going to start working on automation and e-commerce retailing.

"We are delighted with the collaboration with Serrat Beaudry and look forward to working together on more exciting projects and expanding our services. The partnership will be mutually beneficial. We will cater not only to the Indian market but also to the international clientele in music production and distribution, fashion events, website development, mobile app development, photography, digital PR & marketing, and others," said Sandeep Bisht, noted author, artist, and co-founder of Miranda.

Miranda was launched only in the year 2022 to provide services such as financial inclusion and digital services and spur economic growth. Its services help bridge the deep financial and social divide between urban and rural India and contribute to the aim of fostering financial and social inclusion by providing a robust and sustainable digital and financial environment to the people.

Miranda also provides comprehensive solutions for business enterprises, which are becoming increasingly digitised by adopting the latest technologies in their attempt to become more cost-efficient and competitive. Miranda's services are easily accessible. The services can be availed of by contacting its number or by connecting through popular social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter. The closest Miranda agent reaches out to clients within 30 minutes.

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor