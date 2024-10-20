India focuses on streamlining urban land records at global workshop

New Delhi, Oct 20 After a considerable experience in rural land records modernisation, the government is now extending its focus to create and streamline urban land records which face significant challenges due to fragmentation, outdated information, and maintenance across multiple agencies, it was announced on Sunday.

In this regard, Union Minister of Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, will inaugurate a two-day global workshop on modern technologies in survey-resurvey for urban land records in the national capital on Monday.

The workshop will feature presentations from experts from countries like Singapore, South Korea, the UK, Spain, the Netherlands, the UAE, France, the US, Japan, and Germany, highlighting best practices in digital land records.

According to the Ministry of Rural Development, the initiative is based on the announcement in Union Budget 2024-25 with respect of the establishment of an IT-based system for property record administration, updating and tax administration by creating/streamlining urban land records by digitisation and GIS mapping, which will also facilitate improving the financial position of urban local bodies.

"The IT-based system for property record administration will enhance transparency and efficiency and support sustainable development and reduce land-related disputes. As a part of the initiative, the Department of Land Resources is exploring innovative technological solutions to modernise urban land records, building on the progress achieved in rural areas," said the ministry.

The Department of Land Resources has been leading efforts to modernise land records in all 28 states and 8 Union Territories under the Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme (DILRMP), with 100 per cent funding by the Central government.

The workshop aims to bring together relevant stakeholders, including relevant ministries and departments of all 36 states/UTs, international experts, and technology providers. It will showcase global best practices in urban land record modernisation, present technological solutions and facilitate pilot project planning for selected urban areas, according to the ministry. There will also be a technology showcase and exhibition by leading Indian and international firms.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor