India, France and UAE complete maiden maritime partnership exercise

New Delhi [India], June 9 : India, France and UAE trilateral cooperation completed its first-ever trilateral Maritime Partnership Exercise on June 8.

The two-day exercise was conducted among the navies of three nations from June 7 to June 8.

"During the maiden edition of the exercise, a wide spectrum of operations at sea such as surface Warfare involving tactical firing and drills for Missile engagements, close-quarter manoeuvres, Advanced Air Defence Exercise with French Rafale and UAE Dash 8 MPA, Helicopter Cross Landing Operations, Drills for Replenishment at sea were undertaken by the participating units," read a statement from Ministry of Defence on Friday.

The exercise also saw cross-embarkation of personnel that facilitated the exchange of best practices.

The exercise has further strengthened the maritime ties between the navies and enhanced interoperability to address traditional and non-traditional threats in the maritime environment thus ensuring the safety of mercantile trade and freedom of navigation at high seas in the region.

