India International Centre for Buddhist Culture to be set up in Lumbini

Lumbini, March 26 An agreement between the Lumbini Development Trust (LDT) and the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) was signed to form the India International Centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage in the West Monastic Zone in Lumbini, Nepal.

The agreement was signed by Metteyya Sakyaputta, Vice Chairman of LDT and Dhammapiya, Secretary General of IBC witnessed by Mr Sanuraja Shakya, Member Secretary of LDT and Mr Amos Simon, Executive Officer of IBC.

Others from LTD who were present during the signing ceremony were Mr Dundiraj Bhattarai, Treasurer, Mr. Saroj Bhattarai, Project Chief, Mr Netra Shahi, Board Member, Mr Nabal Kishor, Chief Accountant and Mr Bhola Gupta, PA to the Vice Chairman.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor