“India is becoming a stable destination for aerospace manufacturing worldwide”: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

India is emerging as a hub for aerospace manufacturing. In this series, major aircraft manufacturer Airbus is collaborating and joining hands with Bengaluru-based Dynamic Technologies to manufacture all doors for the single-aisle A220 family aircraft in India. This agreement not only marks a significant milestone but also reflects the success of the Make in India initiative.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, “India is becoming a stable destination for aerospace manufacturing worldwide. The huge demand for the aircraft door agreement for Dynamic Technologies is a great moment for the Prime Minister's 'Make in India, Make for the World' initiative. The government's pro-business policies are helping India become an increasingly important aerospace manufacturing country.”

This is the second door manufacturing agreement by Airbus with an Indian supplier. Earlier in 2023, Airbus partnered with Tata Advanced Systems Ltd to produce doors for large-scale and freighter aircraft for the Airbus A320 family. As per the contract, Dynamic Technologies will manufacture and assemble doors for cargo, passenger, and service aircraft along with A220 family aircraft (eight doors per aircraft) overwing emergency exit doors. Aircraft doors are extremely complex structures, incorporating advanced technologies to meet stringent requirements for safety and overall efficiency.

Aerospace manufacturing in India has picked up pace due to infrastructure improvement and increased emphasis by the government. Many private companies have made rapid progress in developing India as a preferred destination for aerostructures, components, sub-assemblies, and complex system assemblies. Major global original equipment manufacturers have set up joint ventures in India for the manufacture of aerospace parts and assemblies, leading to many commercial and defense aircraft and helicopters. With a range of up to 3,600 nautical miles (6,700 kilometers) and a seating capacity of 100 to 160 passengers, the A220 is ideally suited to India's Udan scheme, which aims to increase regional connectivity and promote economic growth across the country.