India Launches First Private Military Spy Satellite, Control Stays Domestic

It is proud moment for all Indians as country has just wrapped up its first-ever military-grade spy satellite, and it's a big deal because it's the first one made by a private Indian company, Tata Advanced Systems (TASL). The satellite is now on its way to Florida for a ride on a SpaceX rocket, with the launch expected to happen around April.

Interesting part is that TASL's program control center for the satellite will stay in India. This means that the armed forces can keep the specific coordinates they need to monitor on the down-low without having to share them with foreign vendors, which was the norm in the past.

As the satellite gets ready to do its spying job, TASL is also working on setting up a high-tech control center in Bengaluru. This center will handle all the operations of the satellite, including processing super-detailed imagery with resolutions less than a meter. It's a smart move for India, showing their commitment to boosting their space capabilities while keeping a tight grip on sensitive military information.