India likely to witness 'Below Normal' rainfall in month of June: IMD

New Delhi [India], May 26 : India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that the rainfall all over India in the month of June will remain 'Below normal' levels adding that states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha, and northern India will witness above normal temperatures.

While talking to ANI, RK Jenamani said,"In June, the rainfall all over India will be below 92 per cent, which is below normal. In states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Orissa, and northern India the temperature is likely to stay above normal, the probability that temperature will be above normal is 70-80 per cent."

Earlier today the IMD had said that monsoon is expected to make onset in Kerala on June 4 and that it will most likely be normal this year.

"We are expecting the monsoon to arrive in Kerala around June 4. Before June 1, we are not expecting the monsoon to arrive. Monsoon is most likely to be normal this year," IMD said.

IMD also said that as per the predictions that stand as of now northwest India will get below-normal rain this year.

"There is no cyclone probability in the Arabian Sea for next week. In northwest India, as of now, below normal rainfall will be there," IMD officials said.

Southwest monsoon normally sets in over Kerala on June 1 with a standard deviation of about 7 days. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has been issuing operational forecasts for the date of monsoon onset over Kerala from 2005 onwards.

Last year, the monsoon over Kerala occurred on May 29, two days after IMD's prediction on May 27. The operational forecasts of the date of monsoon onset over Kerala during the past 18 years (2005-2022) were proved to be correct except in 2015, the IMD said.

The southwest monsoon over the Indian mainland is marked by monsoon onset over Kerala and is an important indicator characterizing the transition from a hot and dry season to a rainy season.

