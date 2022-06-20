India logs 12,781 new Covid-19 cases, 18 deaths

India on Monday reported 12,781 fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours, a slight decline against the 12,899 infections registered the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said.

In the same period, there were 18 new fatalities which took the nationwide death toll to 5,24,873.

The active caseload rose to 76,700 cases, accounting for 0.18 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 8,537 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,27,07,900. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.61 per cent.

While the daily positivity rate slightly jumped to 4.32 per cent, the weekly positivity rate stood at 2.62 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 2,96,050 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 85.81 crore.

As of Monday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 196.18 crore.

