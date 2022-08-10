India logs 16,047 fresh COVID cases in last 24 hours

India on Wednesday witnessed a rise in the number of new COVID-19 infections as it recorded 16,047 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

On Tuesday, India recorded 12,751 cases of COVID-19.

As per the Union Ministry, India's active caseload currently stands at 1,28,261 at the rate of 0.29 per cent.

The Ministry further informed that the COVID-19 death toll is now at 5,26,826.

Moreover, there were 19,539 new recoveries from Coronavirus in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 4,35,35,610.

The daily positivity rate is at 4.94 per cent while the weekly positivity rate is at 4.90 per cent.

As many as 3,25,081 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Till date, the ministry informed that over 87.88 crore total tests have been conducted.

On the COVID-19 vaccination front, over 207.03 crore total vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.



