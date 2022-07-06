India logs 16,159 Covid cases, 28 deaths

India reported 16,159 Covid cases in past 24 hours against previous day's 13,086 count, Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

In the same period, 28 fatalities took the nationwide death toll to 5,25,270.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has also risen to 1,15,212 cases, accounting for 0.26 per cent total positive cases.

The recovery of 15,394 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,29,07,327. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.53 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Daily Positivity rate has also declined to 3.56 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,54,465 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 86.49 crore.

As of Tuesday morning, the Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 198.20 crore.