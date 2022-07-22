India logs 21,880 Covid cases, 60 deaths in last 24 hrs

India reported 21,880 new Covid infections in past 24 hours, against previous day's 21,566 count, Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

In the same period, 60 more Covid deaths were reported taking the nationwide death toll to 5,25,930.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has marginally increased to 1,49,482 cases, accounting for 0.34 per cent of the total positive cases.

The recovery of 21,219 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,31,71,653. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.46 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Daily Positivity rate has also risen to 4.42 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate stands at 4.51 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,95,359 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 87.16 crore.

As of this morning, the Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 200.30 crore.