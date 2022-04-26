India logs 2,483 new COVID-19 cases, daily positivity rate declines

India recorded 2,483 new COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, recording a slight decline from the previous day's 2541 cases.

The active caseload has also dipped from 16,522 to 15,636, while the positivity rate declined to 0.55 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare bulletin on Tuesday.

A total of 1,970 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,25,23,311. The recovery rate is 98.75 per cent.

As a total of 4,49,197 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tally has risen to 83.54 crore tests.

The country has reported 1,399 COVID- related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death tally to 52,3622.

According to the bulletin, 1347 deaths have been counted from Assam which includes COVID-19 patients who died due to other reasons.

"Assam: The total cases, discharges and deaths provided by the State in its media bulletin have been considered along with the number of COVID-19 positive patients died due to other reasons to reflect the current active case figures," reads the bulletin.

However, it added, that the state has reported zero deaths in the last 24 hours.

As far as vaccination is concerned, 22,83,224 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered during this period. With this, the total number of vaccine jabs administered under the nationwide vaccination drive so far went up to 1,87,95,76,423.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor