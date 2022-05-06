India logs 3,545 new COVID cases, 27 deaths

India has logged 3,545 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Friday.

With this, the active cases in the country now stand at 19,688, constituting 0.05 per cent of India's total COVID positive cases.

The Ministry, in a press release, informed that the weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.79 per cent, while the daily positivity rate is at 0.76 per cent.

As many as 27 deaths from the virus were also reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw 3,549 recoveries from COVID, taking India's cumulative tally of recovered patients, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 4,25,51,248. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent.

As per the release, a total of 4,65,918 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. India has so far conducted over 83.98 crore cumulative tests.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 189.81 crore as per provisional reports till 7 am today.