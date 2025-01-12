India moving rapidly towards development: Vice President Dhankhar

Gurugram, Jan 12 Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has said that youth can succeed in realising their dreams based on willpower. Referring to economic development and increasing expectations of the people, he said that people have tasted development in the last 10 years.

"Our India is changing. It has changed so much that people like us could never have imagined. Our India has become an example for the world today. No nation in the world has grown as fast and stable as Bharat in the last decade. Now people's expectations are very high. Those expectations have to be satisfied. You have to think out of the box," he said.

While praising the students, he said students like you are going to democratise the economic, industrial, commercial and business landscape of the country.

"Today, you're taking a huge leap forward -- mark my words, you don’t need lineage, you don’t need a family name, you don’t need family capital, you need an idea, and that idea is not the exclusive domain of anyone," he added.

Jagdeep Dhankhar, who was attending the fourth convocation programme of Masters Union, a management education institute located in Gurugram Cyber Park, as the chief guest, said that the youth should believe in themselves.

He appealed to the youth and said that they are the most influential stakeholders in governance.

"You are the engine of development. If India has to become a developed nation by 2047, then the challenge is very big. We have already become the fifth largest global economy but income will have to be increased eight times. This is a big challenge. Work has to be done on this," Vice President Dhankhar said.

While congratulating the youth present in the programme for completing the management course, the Vice President said that our country is carrying with it the legacy of a civilisation that is about five thousand years old.

"It is going on. India has one of the oldest civilisations in the world and other countries of the world also respect our ancient cultures. The youth should contribute to the development of the country by following their traditions. We have excellent human resources and bureaucracy, which can bring any change," he asserted.

