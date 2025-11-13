India must aim for affordable and sustainable energy security: Vice Chairman NITI Aayog

New Delhi, Nov 13 NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery said on Thursday that India’s vision of Viksit Bharat goes beyond economic expansion to building a developed and inclusive society anchored in affordable and sustainable energy.

Speaking at CII’s energy security conference, Bery said, “Energy security is not just about ensuring supply, it is about affordability, diversification, and resilience. The future will not be about breakthrough technologies, but about existing technologies breaking through at scale, solar, hydrogen, and renewables made affordable and accessible.”

He further stated that the structure of India’s energy market, particularly in hydrocarbons, “needs careful rethinking” as a balanced mix of public and private participation will be critical to achieving energy efficiency, resilience, and innovation.

He underscored that India’s commitment to global climate goals stems from conviction, not compulsion, and highlighted the need to balance environmental aspirations with domestic affordability and industrial competitiveness.

Bery observed that energy security today is both a diplomatic and structural challenge. “In a world where energy markets have become unpredictable, energy security also means ensuring that the actions of others do not limit our choices,” he said.

The NITI Aayog vice chairman further stated that the government has achieved remarkable success in expanding electricity access, but energy affordability must remain central to avoid getting trapped in a high-cost energy system.

“National security and resource security in the late 2000s highlighted that owning resources abroad does not necessarily guarantee energy security.”

India should focus on diversification of supply sources, of technologies and of ownership models to ensure resilience, he observed.

He added that energy security must not be viewed narrowly as supply assurance, but as an integrated policy framework that safeguards both the economy and consumers from volatility, geopolitical disruptions and rising system costs.

“The real test of our energy system will be whether we can build scale in new technologies without creating price barriers for growth,” he concluded.

Piyush Gangadhar, joint secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, spoke on the global dimensions of energy security and the complex interplay between geopolitics, trade, and technology. The key question is how to ensure energy security in an unpredictable world, he said.

Gangadhar highlighted that new trade measures and evolving policy frameworks, such as the EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), are reshaping global energy markets and influencing investment patterns.

“India’s approach to energy security is multi-pronged, combining diversification of supply sources, strategic investments, and global partnerships,” he said.

“We have built new supply ties with the US, Africa, and Latin America, while continuing to pursue innovative means to secure critical inputs and resources.”

He underlined that self-reliance in the energy sector must be built on openness, cooperation, and strategic foresight.

“India’s leadership in initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance, the Global Biofuels Alliance, and new supply-chain partnerships under frameworks like the Quad demonstrates our commitment to sustainable growth and global collaboration,” he observed.

He added that India is also seeking full membership of the International Energy Agency (IEA) to strengthen its role in shaping the global discourse on energy markets.

