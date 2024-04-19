India National Elections 2024 Google Doodle: Search Engine Giant Celebrates First Phase Lok Sabha Polls

Elections in India will commence in seven phases of which the first phase has begun today, more than 16.63 crore voters, comprising 8.4 crore men and 8.23 crore women, are set to vote at 1.87 lakh polling stations in their first phase of the Lok Sabha election. on this day to celebrate one of the biggest voting drives, Google marked the occasion by releasing a special doodle. The usual "Google" logo on its homepage was replaced with an image of an uplifted index finger marked with ink, symbolizing the democratic process of Indian elections. The designer of the doodle remains undisclosed by Google, and upon clicking on it, users are directed to search results concerning the latest updates on the elections in India.

Today in the first phase of the election a total of 102 constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories will vote in. The final vote counting will be done on June 4.

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry are included in the first phase of voting.

Pm Narendra Modi and Amit Shah tweeted and urged voters to turn out in large numbers at polling stations. They have requested first time voters that their vote is important.