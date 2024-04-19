Lok Sabha Election 2024: Puducherry CM N. Rangaswamy Arrives at Polling Booth on Motorcycle to Cast His Vote (Watch Video)

The first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections began today, people are heading out of their houses and casting their right to vote. Puducherry CM N. Rangaswamy Arrives at Polling Booth on Motorcycle to Cast His Vote. A video of this has gone viral on social media.

#WATCH | Riding a motorcycle, Puducherry CM N. Rangasamy arrived at a polling booth in Delarshpet, Puducherry to cast his vote #LokSabhaElections2024pic.twitter.com/A2EnQtf117 — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election.