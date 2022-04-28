India not part of climate problem, but will play big role in solution, says Bhupender Yadav

Highlighting India's efforts in the fight against climate change, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday said India is not a part of the climate problem but wants to be a big part of the solution.

Speaking at the private event, the Union Minister said, "India is not a part of the climate problem but wants to be and will be a big part of the solution. India is a voice for developing countries."

"To address climate change, technology transfer is necessary. That is also not happening. India is among few G20 countries that have fulfilled its nationally determined contribution (NDC) under Paris Agreement," Yadav said.

He said the CDRI (Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure), ISA (International Solar Alliance), and OSOWOG (One Sun One World One Grid) initiatives signal India's firm commitment to help achieve global climate targets and become a climate leader.

Emphasising on climate finance, the Minister further said, "Climate finance is a major challenge for developing countries, but India's climate plan is based on the development of the country. Developing countries need more money for purpose of adaptation. It was the pledge of developed countries in Copenhagen that they would provide USD 100 billion for developing countries, but they are not able to fulfil their own promise."

"At COP26, the developed world agreed to clearly define climate finance and there was an increasing recognition of the need to finance adaptation," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor