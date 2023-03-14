India progressing on all fronts: Meenakshi Lekhi

Union minister of state for external affairs and culture Meenakhsi Lekhi said here on Tuesday that India was progressing on all fronts like pharma, military, and research & development of semi-conductors.

As the investment in the country was going up post Covid, India was being recognised as a credible destination for investment, she claimed while addressing the Lokmat National Conclave and parliamentary awards function in New Delhi on Tuesday.

At the outset, editor in chief of Lokmat Media Group Rajendra Darda welcomed Lekhi. She further said that India was a leader of Global South and also a major part of Northern, Western and Eastern globe, due to which it acted as a bridge between nations.

India not only took care of itself but also the world during Covid crisis. So it is emerging as a benevolent country, she stated.

In response to a query, she said in a multipolar world any nation could build relations with any other country. That is why it there were no problems when Iran and Saudi Arabia shook hands with the active involvement of China as it would not have adverse impact on India.

Lekhi said Rahul Gandhi did not speak on how much graft occured from 2004 to 2014 in India. Now, Congress was raising the issue of threat to democracy only because its dynastic rule was challenged, she said adding democracy in India had reached the grassroots.

Congress was decimated in North-Eastern states where tribals and Christian are dominant because it did not do any developmental work in that region.

Referring to a question why BJP joined hands with NCP in N-E, she said it was because alliances formed a part of democratic system in India. Such allies were necessary to avoid a fractured mandate, she said. Rakesh Sharma felicitated Meenakshi Lekhi. Editor of Lokmat Samachar Vikas Mishra conducted the proceedings.