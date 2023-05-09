India reports 1,331 new Covid cases in last 24 hours

New Delhi (India), May 9 : India reported 1,331 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

The active caseload in the country stood at 22,742.

According to the Ministry, 3,752 recoveries from the disease were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the country up to 4,44,18,351.

The recovery rate presently stands at 98.76 per cent.

The daily positivity rate is 0.92 per cent and the weekly positivity rate stands at 1.97 per cent.

As many as 2,780 doses of COVID vaccines were administered during this period. A total of 220.66 crore vaccines have been administered in the country so far.

A total of 92.79 crore tests have been conducted so far and 1,44,767 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the ministry added.

Meanwhile, after hovering for more than three years, coronavirus is in the endemic stage, however, the viral load and emergence of any new variant still need to be monitored, Dr Rakesh Mishra, director of Tata Institute for Genetics and Society (TIGS) earlier said.

Speaking to , Dr Rakesh Mishra said, "Corona is already in the endemic stage. The level of infection we saw recently from Bengaluru data was more significant than the third wave and would have had a big problem. However, it did not happen because of vaccination, or hybrid immunity. Clinically, the virus is more infectious, but clinically less harmful as it affects the body like the common cold."

The World Health Orgsation (WHO) has announced that the Covid-19 pandemic is over as a global health emergency.

