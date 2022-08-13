India reports 15,815 new covid cases, 68 deaths

In the last 24 hours, India reported 15,815 new Covid-19 cases and 53 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

India's active caseload currently stands at 1,19,264 and accounts for 0.27 per cent of the total cases.

The recovery rate is currently at 98.54 per cent. As many as 20,018 recoveries from the infection were logged in the last 24 hours thereby increasing the total recoveries to 4,35,93,112.

India's COVID-19 death toll has reached 5,26,996, the government data added.

The daily positivity rate and weekly positivity rate stand at 4.36 per cent and 4.79 per cent, respectively.

As many as 3,62,802 COVID samples were tested during this period. 87.99 crore tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Under the nationwide vaccination drive, 24,43,064 doses of COVID vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours. The cumulative vaccine doses administered till date rose to 207.71 crore, of which 93.74 are second doses while 11.84 crore are precaution doses.