India reports 16,135 new covid cases, 24 deaths

India reported 16,135 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours with a daily case positivity rate of 4.85 per cent, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

India on Saturday logged 16,103 fresh infections.

With this, the active caseload in the country stands at 1,13,864.

According to the Ministry, 13,958 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the country to 4,28,79,477. The recovery rate currently is 98.53 per cent.

As many as 24 patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,25,223.

A total of 3,32,978 COVID samples were tested during this period.